go

Peak effort to help Scouts

Taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in driving rain

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Peak effort to help Scouts

A TEAM of 10 took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in driving rain to raise a staggering £9,000 for the 1st Wash Common Scout Group. 


The team took on the challenge of a 24-mile hike over the Yorkshire peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, totalling nearly 5,000 feet elevation.


The team members were Richard Milner, Mike Eaton, Eugene Futcher, Colin Melville, Rob Beasley, Scott Tirel, Andy Strutt, Mike Goddard, Chris Hall and Phil Hamshaw.


Event organiser Rob Daniels said: “It was pretty gruelling for them all, with the rain all day, sometimes torrential, with a biting wind.” 

Mr Hall decided to run the course instead of walking and finished in five hours. 


“He was in quite a poor way when he got back, very close to hypothermia,” said teammate Eugene Futcher.

 
Six of the team walked together in nine-and-a-half hours and three walked it in 10 hours 50 minutes.


They had set a target of 12 hours to complete the trek and succeeded despite many of the paths being under water.


Mr Futcher said: “We were all happy that we finished within the 12 hours as a lot of people don’t and take longer.


“The walk was great  and I’m keen to do it again at some other time.”


The team has so far raised more than £9,000, aided by match funding, for the Scout group, which will be used to renew the old Scout hut in Battery End, which is a century old.


Mr Daniels said: “We have been warned there is only another 10 years in the hut, maybe less if we have a heavy winter.”


In total, they need to raise £500,000, which they are hoping to achieve within a five-year period.  


To help 1st Wash Common Scouts reach their target go to http://www.goldengiving.com/ wall/1st-wash-common-scout-group 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Newbury FC outraged by ground share letter

Foul! Newbury Football Club may fold after council backtracks on replacement ground

Car fire in Hungerford

Car fire in Hungerford

News

Court
News

Drink-driver claimed his orange juice was 'spiked'

Thatcham motorist will plead 'special reasons' to avoid 12 month driving ban

 
Peak effort to help Scouts
News

Peak effort to help Scouts

Taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in driving rain

 
News

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

 
News

Plans for new Victoria Park changing facility submitted

 
News

Newbury businesswoman's 184 mile walk for Mary Hare

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33