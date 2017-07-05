Plans for new Victoria Park changing facility submitted

PLANS for a new changing facility in Newbury’s Victoria Park have been submitted to West Berkshire Council.

Newbury Town Council is seeking permission to build the new changing block, which will include showers and toilets, as part of an ongoing schedule of improvements.

The timber-clad unit will be located adjacent to the tennis courts and will be designed to match the recently-approved kiosk building.

Work to repair Victoria Park began last autumn, after a £600,000 out-of-court settlement was reached with Parkway developer Costain.

As well as the repairs, a number of additions and improvements have been included, such as the laying of a new football pitch and the soon-to-be-built kiosk, which will house a café with indoor and outdoor seating areas, catering facilities, public toilets and office space.

The new facility will provide changing space for both home and away football teams, and will also include a tiered timber viewing deck for spectators to watch tennis.

The application, submitted by Joseph Hardy Design & Heritage on behalf of Newbury Town Council, says the changing facilities will be needed as the park begins to attract more visitors.

It states: “The changing facility is a much-needed resource for the park users and will encourage inclusive access to sport.”

The applicant adds: “The park is heavily-used and with further investments planned and under way, activity is set to increase.”

West Berkshire Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming weeks.