IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a Newbury man is jailed for terrorising the woman who falsely accused him of molesting her. 

In other news, the number of homeless families in temporary accommodation in West Berkshire has increased.

Also this week, plans for 'floating homes' in the district have been sunk. 

Meanwhile, Race for Life was held on Sunday at Newbury Showground. See our pictures and report to see if you can spot yourself, friends or family. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, parents call an emergency public meeting over criminal gangs grooming children with drug-laced cigarettes. 

In Thatcham this week, children have been left devastated after their nursery playground was vandalised.  

And on the Hampshire pages, 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

