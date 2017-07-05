Missing Tilehurst teen found

A TEENAGE girl who went missing from Tilehurst area has been located, police have confirmed.

Makeda Wynter, aged 15, was found safe and well after last being seen on Monday in Devonshire Gardens, Tilehurst.

Thames Valley Police appealed for the public's help in tracing the teen yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said this afternoon: "We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. Missing girl Makeda Wynter has been found safe and well."