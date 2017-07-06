go

Motorist was almost three times alcohol limit

Fines and costs totalling almost £1,000 result from conviction

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A woman has been caught behind the wheel after drinking nearly three times the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 27, was 35-year-old Charlotte Ann Hawkins of Hillcrest, Hampstead Norreys.

She admitted driving a Hyundai IX35 on Inglewood Road in Kintbury on June 9 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 104mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ms Hawkins was fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £80.

In addition she was banned from driving for 24 months.

Magistrates said they had departed from the sentencing guidelines by reducing the punishment because of the stress the defendant had been under at the time of the offence and also because of her obvious remorse.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
New initiative offers support to veterans to prevent re-offending
News

New initiative offers support to veterans to prevent re-offending

Thames Valley Police teams up with armed forces charity

 
News

Work begins on new cancer and renal facility

 
News

Motorist was almost three times alcohol limit

 
News

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33