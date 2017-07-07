go

Newbury college rated 'Good' by Ofsted

College shares a 'culture of high expectations' say inspectors

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

BSS Newbury college 1

NEWBURY College has once again been rated ‘good’ following a recent visit from Ofsted inspectors.

In a short inspection, West Berkshire’s only further education college retained the rating it was awarded during its last inspection in 2015.

Inspectors noted that the college has worked with governors, managers and teachers to make sure it continues to provide good education and training for students.

The report also states that college staff share a culture of high expectations for students, which encourages the students to work hard, enjoy their learning and have a good level of confidence in their abilities.

Inspectors noted that the college continues to provide a comprehensive programme of engagement with local and regional employers to the benefit of students, while also commenting on the new £1m Engineering Solutions Lab that opened in March.

Principal and chief executive, Anne Murdoch, said: “We are delighted that the report recognises that achievements for adult students at all levels are excellent.

“The report is especially positive about the relationships the college has with local employers and partners, and comments on how this greatly enhances students’ preparedness for their future careers.

“I’d like to thank the staff for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the continued rise in standards.”

The report also praised the college for excellent student behaviour and for improvements in attendance, progression and standards in English and mathematics.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Newbury FC outraged by ground share letter

Foul! Newbury Football Club may fold after council backtracks on replacement ground

News

West Berkshire sees rise in number of people in temporary accommodation
News

West Berkshire sees rise in number of people in temporary accommodation

More families now staying in hostels and B&Bs despite recorded fall in homlessness

 
Hundreds sign petition for new skate park
Hampshire

Hundreds sign petition for new skate park

Kingsclere youths appeal to the council

 
News

Newbury college rated 'Good' by Ofsted

 
News

Family of Thatcham woman killed in crash thank public for sending flowers

 
News

Call to house Grenfell Tower inferno families in disused care home

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33