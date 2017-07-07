Newbury college rated 'Good' by Ofsted

NEWBURY College has once again been rated ‘good’ following a recent visit from Ofsted inspectors.

In a short inspection, West Berkshire’s only further education college retained the rating it was awarded during its last inspection in 2015.

Inspectors noted that the college has worked with governors, managers and teachers to make sure it continues to provide good education and training for students.

The report also states that college staff share a culture of high expectations for students, which encourages the students to work hard, enjoy their learning and have a good level of confidence in their abilities.

Inspectors noted that the college continues to provide a comprehensive programme of engagement with local and regional employers to the benefit of students, while also commenting on the new £1m Engineering Solutions Lab that opened in March.

Principal and chief executive, Anne Murdoch, said: “We are delighted that the report recognises that achievements for adult students at all levels are excellent.

“The report is especially positive about the relationships the college has with local employers and partners, and comments on how this greatly enhances students’ preparedness for their future careers.

“I’d like to thank the staff for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the continued rise in standards.”

The report also praised the college for excellent student behaviour and for improvements in attendance, progression and standards in English and mathematics.