Family of Thatcham woman killed in crash thank public for sending flowers

THE family of a Thatcham woman who died following a collision on the A303 in Hampshire have thanked those who attended her funeral, donated flowers and sent messages of support.

Elisha Clarke, 24, of Derwent Road, was a passenger in a Citroën C1 which was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus at 4.48pm on May 12.

The collision happened on the A303, near Andover, between junctions with the A343 and A3057.

The 24-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but died 10 days later, on Monday, May 22.

Following the collision, her heartbroken family paid tribute to her, saying that Elisha “will be young and beautiful forever and never forgotten”.

In a statement, the family added that “she inspired people to be the best they can be”.

Elisha was attending university in Winchester and was passing with firsts.

After her death, the family asked people to send as many flowers as possible for the funeral service, at St Mary’s Church in Thatcham on June 14.

They duly obliged, and Elisha’s mother, Karen Clarke, said she was “overwhelmed” with the response.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, she said: “There have been so many people who have helped and I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone for their kind wishes and sympathy.

“We have received so many cards and so many people attended the funeral and sent flowers.

“All the stories people have been telling us about how Elisha helped others has really given us comfort at this difficult time.

“The lovely things said about her have been amazing.”

In addition to the flowers, the family also requested that donations be made to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance who attended the scene of the fatal crash.

Mrs Clarke said: “It was such a big surprise to have learned that £502 was donated.

“We were really overwhelmed with the support from friends, family and others. I honestly didn’t expect it.

“The air ambulance people were fantastic and tried their absolute best to save Elisha. We couldn’t have received any more help from them.”

Elisha attended Parsons Down and Trinity schools.