Golf day putts £3,000 into Mencap coffers

Annual Golf Day held at Sandford Springs

WEST Berkshire Mencap raised £3,000 at its annual Golf Day at Sandford Springs Golf Club, Kingsclere, recently. In total, 11 teams took part, with the CDK Global Team winning the tournament.

West Berkshire Mencap events manager Phil King said: “We would like to thank everybody who kindly supported us with our annual golf day last week by either entering a team, donating a prize, being a supporter of the event or volunteering on the day.

“We have had really lovely feedback from all the teams who took part about how much they enjoyed the day, which is fantastic to hear.” 

The funds raised will go towards maintaining Mencap’s vital services which support many people with learning disabilities, their families, carers and professionals. 

The next fundraiser is the annual Murder Mystery, on October 20, at the Doubletree Hilton, Newbury. Contact West Berkshire Mencap on (01635) 41464 or email info@wbmencap.org

