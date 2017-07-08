What's on today (Saturday)

There is plenty to keep you occupied in West Berkshire and beyond this weekend. Here's a handy list of the events and activities on today and tomorrow:

Open Day at Hungerford Community Fire Station 10am-4pm Church St Hungerford RG17 OGJ

St Bartholomew’s School Summer Fete 12.30pm-3.30pm in the school grounds. Entrance £1, students free.

Exhibition and Open Studios : 22 local artists 10am-4.30pm The Birches, Chilton Foliat RG17 OTE

Create in Clay: workshop with Ursula Waechter 2pm-5pm New Greenham Arts Book via Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

Garden Open in aid of Noreen’s Kids 10am-5pm 87 High Street Hungerford

(and Sunday)Flower Festival St Lawrence’s Church, Hungerford 10am-6pm

Beginner’s Knitting Workshop 2pm-5pm Hungerford Library Tickets £10 01488 684038

HADFEST local bands concert 7pm Croft Hall, Hungerford Tickets 01488 684038 or HADCAF box office at Hungerford branch of Newbury Building Society

Trio Sospiroso 7.30pm Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Priory Road, Hungerford RG17 0AF Tickets £10

Ballet Cymru presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” 7.45pm Corn Exchange Newbury Box Office 0845 5218218

New Era Players presents The Importance of Being Earnest - Outdoor Theatre 7.30pm (gates open 6pm) Shaw House, Newbury. Tickets from Shaw House 01635 279279 Bring your own seating, warm clothing and picnic. Café open.

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) lecture by Dr Susanne Onstine: Excavations in the tomb of Panehsy at Thebes 2.00 pm, Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley RG5 4JZ Visitors welcome (£3).

Cromwell Singers concert 'Musicals and More!’ 7.30pm St Mary’s Church, Chieveley Tickets on the door or by phoning 01635 281825/281636. Refreshments available.

Community of Hungerford Theatre Company presents Much Ado About Nothing 7.30pm Hungerford British legion, 20 Church Way, Hungerford

Heritage Walk with Jane Burrell: Wartime Newbury . 11.30am meet outside the Corn Exchange. Tickets from Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

Newbury Papercraft Show 10.30am-4pm Newbury Racecourse Admission £3, u16s free