Dog of the week happy endings

NO-ONE likes a happy ending to a sad story more than those involved.

In previous weeks the Newbury Weekly News has featured a Dog of the Week, from Dog’s Trust Newbury, to introduce loveable but homeless pooches looking for a forever home.

Six of these homeless hounds, Wolfie, Timmy, Bullet, Sparkles, Buster, and Willow have all found a new home and are looking forward to starting a new life of adventure with their new families.

These six puppies may have a new home but there are plenty more waiting to be loved at Dogs’ Trust Newbury, 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk