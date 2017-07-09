Dog of the week happy endings

go

Six homeless pups have found a family

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

NO-ONE likes a happy ending to a sad story more than those involved. 

In previous weeks the Newbury Weekly News has featured a Dog of the Week, from Dog’s Trust Newbury, to introduce loveable but homeless pooches looking for a forever home. 

Six of these homeless hounds, Wolfie, Timmy, Bullet, Sparkles, Buster, and Willow have all found a new home and are looking forward to starting a new life of adventure with their new families. 

These six puppies may have a new home but there are plenty more waiting to be loved at Dogs’ Trust Newbury, 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

