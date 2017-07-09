WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Dumped hare corpses cause outrage on social media

A PILE of dead hares and a pheasant, dumped in a residential area, has caused fury on social media.

The creatures were left on a grass verge off Baily Avenue, Thatcham, early on Saturday morning, to the horror of children living in the area.

The picture above was posted on the ‘Newbury and Thatcham Berkshire’ Facebook page, and provoked outrage, with some blaming hare coursers.

Others speculated that poachers had been ‘lamping’ – catching the animals at night after dazzling them with a beam – and hurriedly dumped their haul when challenged.

Although the practice is legal, many lampers are poachers who do not have permission from a landowner to shoot.

Paul Denham commented: “Dumped – because they’ve obviously been chased by police.”

Aaron King, who posted the photo, said he had tried to explain to his children what the carcasses were doing there.

Hilary Manser commented: “If you are going to kill animals you might take them off and eat them. Otherwise why do it?”

The incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police.