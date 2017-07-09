go

Newbury College students help to highlight signs of child sexual exploitation

Young filmakers work with police to create awareness DVD

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

A GROUP of Newbury teenagers have been working with Thames Valley Police to help raise awareness of child sexual exploitation (CSE).

Media students at Newbury College created a short video to be used as an educational training DVD, aimed at staff working in hotels, helping them to recognise the signs, deal with and report suspected CSE cases.

The level-3 students attended training sessions by the West Berkshire neighbourhood policing teams before producing the “impactful and informative” video.

Insp Warren Mckeown, from Thames Valley Police, said: “Police officers and Pcsos have been working with partner agencies to educate our communities, including young children, to report any concerns about potential child sexual exploitation.

“By working on the project, the students have gained a valuable insight into the subject area.

“I have been impressed by the hard work and support of the students and their tutors, who have assisted us with other community CSE awareness events as part of the project.

“They should be very proud to have produced this DVD knowing it will help us raise awareness of this horrific crime.”

The video, called Penny’s Story, was officially launched at an event at Newbury College on Sunday evening where Deputy Area Commander Chief Inspector Lindsey Finch presented students with a special commendation for their work.

Tutorial programme leader Sian Ellis said: “The students have worked really hard to produce a piece of work which is both impactful and informative.

“The end result is reflective of their commitment to the project and highlights their skills as young filmmakers.

“We’d like to thank the police for giving us the opportunity to work on this project – we are proud to have contributed to the safeguarding and welfare of young people in the area.”

The video was shot on location in Newbury and will be rolled out to hotels in West Berkshire.

