go

Final phase of Racecourse development gets underway

Move will deliver much needed affordable housing in Newbury

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

WORK to deliver  is set to get under way as the final phase of the Newbury Racecourse development begins.

Sovereign and David Wilson Homes have exchanged contracts on 43 of the last 211 new affordable homes, with work now started on the development’s eastern area.

When complete, the third and final phase of the 1,500-home development will bring the total of new affordable homes on the site to 450.

With 127 affordable homes complete, the second phase of 110 affordable apartments is due to finish in spring next year, with 35 shared-ownership apartments handed over next month.

Development director at Sovereign, James Gibson, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to partner David Wilson Homes to provide these much-needed affordable homes at the racecourse. We’re committed to helping to meet local housing need and providing new homes for local people.”

Managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, Paul Crispin, said: “Our flagship Newbury Racecourse development is continuing to bring much-needed quality-built homes to the area.

“We are delighted yet again to be working with Sovereign and look forward to the future of this project.”

Outline planning consent was granted in 2010 for 1,500 new homes at the racecourse.

