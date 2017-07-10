64-bed care home 'would help meet future demand'

PLANS for a new care home in south Newbury will go before town councillors this evening (Monday).

Castleoak Care Developments has applied to construct a 64-bed care home on land between the David Lloyd leisure centre and Falkland Surgery.

If approved, the care home, to be operated by Porthaven, will be accessed off Monks Lane.

Castleoak said that the care home would provide a much-needed care facility for older people with heavily-dependent nursing and dementia needs.

The home will include provision for a full range of nursing, residential and dementia care services and a continuing pathway of care can be offered should residents needs change over time.

The ‘future-proofed’ home will include en-suite bedrooms and communal space, including a café, activity rooms, hairdressers, lounges, dining spaces and quiet rooms.

Documents assessing the need for the facility said that the number of people aged 65 and over within the home’s catchment is projected to increase by 5,576 by 2026.

Castleoak said that the home would help to meet the demand for care accommodation, contributing to the projected 1,012 beds needed by 2026.

The application will be heard at a Newbury Town Council planning and highways committee meeting at 7.30pm on Monday.

The plans will be determined by West Berkshire Council at a later date.