Teen suffers head injury after being 'glassed' in Newbury pub

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man is thought to have been glassed in a Newbury pub.

The 18-year-old victim sustained a cut on his forehead during the assault at The Lock Stock & Barrel pub in Northbrook Street on Friday, June 30 at around 6.30pm.

Police say they believe he was attacked with a glass and have released a CCTV image of a man who may have vital information in connection with the incident.

The teenage victim did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, PC Elliot Male from Newbury Police Station, said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information which may assist with the investigation.

“If you recognise the man in the image or have any information on the incident, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170184410.”



