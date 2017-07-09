go

Firefighters tackle woodland fire in Mortimer

Warning issued over wildfires during hot, dry conditions

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Chimney Fire

FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to the public after tackling a large blaze in Mortimer Woods yesterday evening (Saturday).

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown however Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have again issued a plea for people to take care with barbecues and other open flames during the dry summer months.

Fire engines from Whitley Wood, Dee Road and Wokingham Road were called to the scene between Goring Lane and Hollybush Lane at around 7pm to tackle the 100 sq m blaze.

Surrounding roads were closed by police while firefighters battled the flames for around three hours.

Watch manager Jake Easthope said: "It was a fairly large woodland fire, you could see the smoke from miles away.

"There was no obvious signs of arson and we would take the opportunity to remind people that it's a bit dry at the moment so be careful with barbecues and things like that."

No one was injured in the incident.

Following the fire Wokingham Road fire station tweeted:

 

