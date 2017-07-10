Elderly man's money stolen during distraction theft in Newbury

AN elderly man had money that was right by his side stolen during a distraction theft in Newbury.

The man had withdrawn money from Lloyds Bank in Bridge Street and returned to his car parked outside the Salvation Army shop in Northcroft Lane.

He put the money on the passenger seat when he was approached by a woman holding a map and asking for directions.

The man opened his car door to speak to her and two other men came over to help the woman.

The woman and the men then walked off together towards Northbrook Street and the elderly man then realised that his money had been stolen.

The distraction theft occurred around 2pm on Tuesday, July 4.

The woman is described as Asian, aged in her 50s, about 5ft 8in tall and of average build.

She was wearing colourful clothing including a headscarf and a shawl across her shoulders. She spoke with a foreign accent.

The first man is described as white, in his 40s, slim, unshaven and about 5ft 8in. He was scruffy and was wearing a blue baseball cap and dark blue clothing.

The second man was white, in his 40s and of a stocky build. He was wearing a brown trilby style hat and had a yellow pullover draped over his shoulders.

Investigating officer, PC Iain Smith said: “I would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have witnessed this incident or seen the people described in this area around this time.

"I would urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should call 101 quoting reference '43170196058'