Enter now for Step Up 4 Good runs

Greenham trust's Step Up 4 Good starts on October 15

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

GREENHAM Trust’s Step Up 4 Good running event is scheduled to start on Sunday, October 15, at Greenham Common. 
The event is in its second year and raises money for local causes.

Greenham Trust has pledged to match funds raised towards projects on The Good Exchange, an online platform that matches local fundraisers with donors.

Four races will take place on the day – the mini-mile for younger children and families, a 3km fun run for older children and families, 5km for runners aged 12 and over and a 10km race for runners aged 15 and over.

All participants receive a chip time, medal and T-shirt, with special prizes for the first three males and females to finish.

Greenham Trust is inviting local schools to join this year’s Step Up 4 Good fun runs.
Primary schools that register 10 or more runners in the mini-mile will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win £500.

The race headquarters will be set up at Greenham Business Park and the race will follow marked routes around Greenham Common.

For more information and to enter go to www.stepup4good.co.uk

