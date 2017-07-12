go

This week's 'My Newbury' reader's photo

Green fields of West Berkshire captured by Edward McNaghten

THE rolling green fields of West Berkshire have been captured by NWN reader Edward McNaghten in this week’s My Newbury photo view over Combe from Combe Gibbet.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and NewburyToday some of your photographs?

They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk.

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @NewburyToday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

They may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, The Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.  

