IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, parents have been banned from a school following a fight in the playground. 

In other news, the first step toward redeveloping the Kennet Centre has been approved.

Also this week, taxi fares in West Berkshire could become the fifth highest in the country. 

Meanwhile, task forces to tackle financially struggling schools could be introduced. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, there’s tragedy as a farmer dies after being trampled by his own cattle.

In Thatcham this week, a community group is set to fold because of politics and the town council is gearing up for a legal challenge.

And on the Hampshire pages, Barlow’s Park dreams for an artificial pitch are cast in doubt, Ashford Hill School raised thousands, and Tadley resident dies aged 104.

Newbury Carnival is hitting the streets on Sunday and we've prepared a guide for a day free with the paper. 

And we've got our annual Pub and Restaurant Guide free with the paper too. 

All this plus a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Newbury man arrested on suspicion of grooming under-age girl

Man charged with possessing more than 1,400 child sex images

Offensive stickers posted in Newbury

Elderly man's money stolen during distraction theft in Newbury

Fire in Marsh Benham destroys house
Two hours and 10 pumps to extinguish fire

Man is served with non-molestation order

 
Pippa helps launch appeal for new Mary Hare Primary School building

 
Mencap staff tried to save woman who choked on food, inquest hears

 

