Offensive stickers posted in Newbury

Police appeal after material found in subway

Offensive stickers have been found in a subway in Newbury. 

Police are appealing for information after the stickers were placed onto light fittings of the north subway on Kings Road between Newbury Police Station and KFC on Bear Lane.

Investigating officer PCSO David Maggs said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the subway during this period”.

The stickers were posted between 7am and 3.30pm on Monday, July 10. 

Thames Valley Police has not disclosed the nature of the stickers or any pictures of them at this stage. 

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43170202978 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously. 

The stickers follow racist posters being posted in the town in November last year.

'White Zone' flyers depicting a masked man performing a Nazi salute were discovered in Chestnut Crescent and the A4 underpass leading to Almond Avenue.

The posters were linked to National Action, a British youth action movement.

