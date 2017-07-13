go

Man is served with non-molestation order

Court ratifies police order against Chaddleworth man

A MAN has been served with a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) forbidding him from molesting a named woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 27, was Lee Westall, who was living at Nodmore, Chaddleworth.

The application for the order was served by police on June 25 and magistrates agreed to its terms.

Under the order, Mr Westall is prevented from molesting Lorraine Westall; from contacting her either directly or indirectly and from behaving in any manner that would cause Lorraine Westall or any other person to fear the use of violence against her.

According to Government guidance, a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) is an emergency non-molestation and eviction notice which can be issued to a perpetrator by the police when attending a domestic abuse incident.

It is effective from the time of issue, thereby giving the victim the immediate support they require in such a situation.

However, it must be ratified by a court within 48 hours.

A DVPO can prevent the perpetrator from returning to a residence and from having contact with the victim for up to 28 days.

This is designed to allow the victim time to consider their options with the help of a support agency.

