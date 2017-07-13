Man admits having more than 1,400 child sex images

A MAN has admitted possessing more than 1,400 child pornography images and videos.

Michael Tatham, of Mulberry Way Theale, initially appeared before Reading magistrates in June, where he spoke only to confirm his name and address and to state "no indication" of his pleas to the offences.

But on Tuesday, July 4, the 39-year-old appeared before a judge at Reading Crown Court where he admitted possessing 110 indecent images of children of Category A - which depict the most serious abuse – plus one category A video.

He further admitted possessing 114 indecent images of children, plus one movie, of Category B.

Finally, Tatham admitted possessing 1,179 indecent images, and 1 movie, of children of Category C.

All the above offences were committed in Theale on or before September 7 last year.

Tatham will be sentenced next month (August).