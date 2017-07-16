go

What's on today (Sunday, July 15)

Lots to see and do around the district

fete 1

Summer Fair 11am-4pm Shaw House, Church Road, Newbury

Newbury Carnival : Fete 12 noon - 6pm  Victoria Park; Parade at 2pm through the town centre.

Newbury Jazz and Blues Festival 2pm-8pm  Market Place

Newbury Art Collective: Exhibition by twelve artists 10am-6pm each day at City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury

Newbury and District Ornithological Club.  A morning visit to the Downs above Compton. Meet at 8am by the side of the track at Grid ref 174/SU509819.  All welcome, but please ring 01488 682301 in advance.

Open gardens event in Kingsclere 2pm-6pm Tickets will be available churchyard of St Mary's Kingsclere from 2.00 pm over the afternoon.

 

Heritage Walk with Phil Wood: Around the Kennet and Avon Canal 2.30pm Meet outside the Corn Exchange. Tickets from the Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

 

United Service of Remembrance 3pm London road Cemetery, Thatcham. All bereaved family and friends welcome.  Refreshments and the opportunity to talk informally with Clergy, Members of Thatcham Town Council and other visitors to the Service. 

 

Tony Stace 3pm William Penney Theatre, AWE Rec Soc Tadley RG7 4PR.   Interval.  Bar available.  £8 on the Door.  Sylvia 0118 932 3971.    SATNAV takes you to Main Gate – ask for Theatre.

 Padworth Craft and Produce Show and Fair 1030am-4.30pm Free entry

Padworth Village Hall Padworth Lane RG7 4HY

