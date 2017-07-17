go

Suspended sentence for man who beat woman

Attacker ordered to pay compensation to female victim

A NEWBURY man has been given a suspended prison sentence for attacking a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 4, was 29-year-old Fernando Jose Rodrigues of Rozel Heights, Catherine Road.

He admitted assaulting Marlene Gomes by beating her, in Newbury, on March 11.

Magistrates imposed a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for one year. They also ordered him to pay Ms Gomes £150 in compensation, £85 costs and a victim services surcharge of £115.

