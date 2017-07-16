go

It's Newbury Carnival day - let's get the party started!

Thousands expected to line the streets later as 50 floats pass through town

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

THOUSANDS  of people are expected to line the streets of Newbury later today as a carnival parade passes through the town.

The main parade starts at 2pm from Pound Street and almost 50 entries have been confirmed for this year’s event, which has a ‘Myths and Legends’ theme.

Expect to see a colourful parade that includes legendary monsters, Robin Hood, Aladdin, pop music characters, Anansi the Spider, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast and John Ever Afraid – The Berkshire Giant – among others.

The parade will end in Victoria Park, where prizes for the best parade entries will be awarded.

The carnival fete opens at noon in Victoria Park  and throughout the afternoon there will be children’s rides, classic cars, a dog show, horses and many stalls selling gifts, food and refreshments.

There will be a number of music and dance performances from The Reading Scottish Pipe Band and Elvis tribute band Trouble among others.

Rampage Mas Band, in particular, will bring a flavour of the Caribbean to the town with their energetic and colourful display.

The Newbury Weekly News will be there throughout the day - don't forget to check next week's paper for full coverage including pictures and reaction.

