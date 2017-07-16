go

Can you help this Bobby-dazzler find a new home?

One-year-old Greyhound loves meeting new people

THIS one-year-old greyhound wants nothing more than to make his new family smile. 

Bobby has a cheerful disposition and loves exploring and meeting new people and playing with his toys.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Bobby is dreaming of finding a family to play games with him and give him lots of affection.

“He’d benefit from his adopters continuing his reward-based training. His love for food will help with this. He absolutely loves people and would like his new owners to be around for a majority of the day while he settles in.

“He’d be happy to live with a four-legged friend who can help show him the ropes and could also potentially live with teenagers aged 14 years and over.”

If you think you could provide Bobby with the home he needs, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk. 

