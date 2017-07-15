What's on today

SATURDAY 15 July

The Miller’s Child: Primary Schools Production. The Watermill, Bangor. Box office 01635 46044

Newbury Art Collective: Exhibition by twelve artists 10am-6pm each day at City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury

Theale Carnival and Fete

Chatterbooks: book group for 8-12 year olds. 2pm-3pm Newbury Library.

Charity tea party in aid of Breast Cancer Care 11am-4pm Mulberry Bush Lower Henwick Farm.

A Celebration of John Denver 7.45pm Corn Exchange, Newbury Box Office 0845 5218218

Drama: Stanley Spencer at the Beaufort War Hospital 6pm-8pm Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere £10 Booking 0344 249 1895

Exhibition and open studios from 22 local artists 10am-4.30pm Chilton Foliat

Hungerford Park Farm Visit 11am Free

Beginner’s Quilting Workshop 2pm-5pm Hungerford Library £10

HEROS Charity Education Open day 10am-2pm HEROS, North Farm Stud, Fawley OX12 9NJ Call 01488 638820 or see www.heroscharity.org for more details.

Tea and Mozart Kennet Opera 4.30pm United Reform Church, High Street Hungerford

Showcase of local artists and open garden 10am-6pm St Thomas’ Church East Shefford

Music with Adam and Friends: Lute performance by Adam Busiakiewicz 6.30pm St Thomas. Church East Shefford

Cold Ash Brass presents “The Last Night of the Proms” 7.30pm (Gates open 6.15, Community Band 6.45pm) Playing Fields, St Marks’s School, Cold Ash Tickets £7.50 on the gate. Bring a picnic and drinks. Please bring your own chairs and sit back and enjoy the music. Parking will be at the school.

Newbury Jazz and Blues Festival 6pm-10pm Market Place, Newbury , Free.

Ben Waters Big Band 8pm John o’Gaunt School, Priory Road, Hungerford Tickets £15 from the Hungerford branch of Newbury Building Society