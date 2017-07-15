go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 452

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

JANE BINGHAM, KIDLINGTON

£250

C BARLOW, READING

£25

M CAIRNS, ABINGDON

KATHLEEN WHITE, WITNEY

PAUL SILVA, OXFORD

M COOKE, BRACKNELL

A MCGRATH, READING

N BARTON, SLOUGH

VAL ROLLS, MAIDENHEAD

DELWEN FOSTER, OXFORD

PS HARVEY, MARKET RASEN

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

