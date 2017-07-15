Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
JANE BINGHAM, KIDLINGTON
£250
C BARLOW, READING
£25
M CAIRNS, ABINGDON
KATHLEEN WHITE, WITNEY
PAUL SILVA, OXFORD
M COOKE, BRACKNELL
A MCGRATH, READING
N BARTON, SLOUGH
VAL ROLLS, MAIDENHEAD
DELWEN FOSTER, OXFORD
PS HARVEY, MARKET RASEN
THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
