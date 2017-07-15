A real song and dance in Newbury

NEWBURY was alive with the sound of bells and stamping feet at the annual Day of Dance at the weekend.

Organised and co-ordinated by local Morris dancing group the Garston Gallopers, 10 Morris dancing sides took over the town centre with dancing, ribbons, decorated hats, bells and pompoms.

Events manager of the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), Laura Adamson, said: “Day of Dance is always a great addition to Newbury town centre, creating a brilliant atmosphere for visitors and locals to enjoy.”

Morris dancers could be found in Market Place, Bartholomew Street, Parkway and Northbrook Street, with all sides gathering for a grand finale in Market Place.

Morris sides dancing included the Borderline Morris, Aldbrickam Clog and Step Dancers, Hips ‘n Haws, Northfields Morris, Old Speckled Hen, Ridgeway Step Clog, Shinfield Shambles and Wight bells.

All money raised at the event will be donated to The Rosemary Appeal to build a new cancer and renal unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital.