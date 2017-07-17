Willows Primary School 'buddy benches a hit'

YOUNGSTERS at The Willows Primary School in Newbury have unveiled five new “buddy benches” in the school playgrounds to help promote inclusion and friendship.

The colourful collection of benches were designed by the children and will provide a place for them to sit and chat to each other at break times and play times.

Headteacher Alexandra Butler said: “Each bench has a unique and colourful design, which the children have created, and they are a fantastic, welcoming addition to our new playgrounds.

“They offer somewhere to go if you can’t find your closest friends and don’t know who to play with.

“We are extremely grateful to all our amazing sponsors who’ve enabled this concept to become reality.

“The children are confident the benches will be a huge hit.”

The benches have been sponsored by PBA Accountants, Wessex Coin, Smarter Interactive and Greenham Parish Council.

Included in the colourful designs are positive phrases written by the children, such as ‘when you’re down, we will help you back up’, with staff and parents helping to decorate them.

PHOTO: Buddy bench sponsors Rob Miller, an account manager at Smarter Interactive, and Paul Pointer, a partner at PBA Accountants, with The Willows Parents, Teachers and Friends Association member Jemma Hillier, who has overseen the project, and pupils Georgia and Imogen