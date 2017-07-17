Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival

THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of Newbury to watch a spectacular Carnival Parade on Sunday.

The roar of Harley Davidson engines signalled the start of the procession, which saw more than 50 colourfully decorated floats leave Pound Street and make their way through the town centre.

The energetic Rampage Mas Band ensured it felt more like Notting Hill than Newbury by bringing a taste of the Carribean to town with their unique display.

John the Giant (main picture) - one of the main talking points of the 2015 Carnival - made his reappearence and wowed the crowds once again.

In keeping with this year's Myths and Legends theme, a number of fairies, unicorns, princesses - and even Elvis - joined in the fun.

Local dance schools, theatre groups, charities and businesses also participated, while there were a number of food stalls, a bouncy castle and trade stands in Victoria Park for the Carnival Fete.

Click below to watch a Facebook Live video of the Carnival. For all the pictures and reaction from the day, see Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

We'll be uploading all of our carnival pictures to our picture gallery later in the week.