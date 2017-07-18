go

Three West Berkshire men charged with drugs offences

Charges relate to the supply of cocaine and cannabis

THREE West Berkshire men have been charged with drugs offences.

Steven Rackham, 27, of Loundyes Close, Thatcham, Martin Dry, 25, of Fullers Court, Newbury and Anthony Wilkins, 26, of Sycamore Rise, Newbury, were all charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – cocaine.

Mr Dry was also charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

Mr Rackham was arrested on the 16 June 2016, Mr Dry was arrested on October 9 2016 and Wilkins was arrested on November 20 2016.

The charge relating the supply of controlled drugs occurred between April 17 2013 and June 17 2016. The charge relating to the supply of cannabis occurred on October 9 2016.

The three men were all charged on Friday and bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

