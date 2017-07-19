go

24-hour football match for Awstin

Fund-raising for Awstin who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

A 24-HOUR football match will be played at Park House School, Newbury, next month to raise money for a five-year-old boy who is suffering from an incurable genetic disorder.

More than 60 people have already signed up to play between one and six hours of football for Awstin Lewis, a Newbury schoolboy who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration.

Match organiser Gary Heimsoth, a friend of the family, said: “The reason I care about this is because the whole family are amazing.

“They are strong and they are trying to move forward with their lives and create a comfortable living space for their son to give him the most out of life.”

Awstin’s parents Jo Clements-Lewis and Mark Lewis – and sister Evie – will all be taking part in the match.
Mrs Clements-Lewis writes on their GoFundMe page: “Awstin’s condition affects us all in different ways.”

Mr Heimsoth added: “I will personally be doing all 24 hours and everyone else is doing a minimum of one hour and ranging up to a maximum of six hours.

“I would love it if people got in touch to donate any hours they can to come and play or sponsor the participants.” 
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood.

It results in progressive loss of strength which leads to serious medical problems, particularly relating to the heart and lungs.
At present there is no cure.

To donate, go to https://www. gofundme.com/ awstinsfund or https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ gary24footy4awstin

To join the football match, email garyheimsoth7@sky.com

