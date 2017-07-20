Restraining order for man who sent offensive texts

A GREENHAM man has been made subject to an indefinite restraining order after sending offensive messages.

Dillon Connor Chapman, 19, from Pigeons Farm Road, denied sending a grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message via public communications network on November 27 last year, but was convicted at trial.

On Monday, July 3, he appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £620 costs plus a statutory £20 victim services surcharge.

He was made subject to a restraining order, preventing him from contacting Darren Chalk or Maisie Chalk-Matthews.