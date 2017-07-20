Council revises proposals for new Cheap Street junction

REVISED proposals for a new junction from the A339 into Cheap Street have been announced following concerns from traders.

Earlier this year, West Berkshire Council said it wanted to build the new £1.4m junction - which would be funded through a combination of developer contributions and government grants - to alleviate traffic flow around the busy Sainsbury's roundabout.

Those original plans included restricting parking along Cheap Street to accommodate the increase in traffic travelling along the road.

But after a public consultation - and following concerns from traders about the impact the plans would have on their businesses - the council has amended its plans to make Cheap Street one way and retain parking on the southern section.

This would mean traffic would no longer be able to travel into Cheap Street by the Diamond Tap.

The proposals would see Bear Lane become one-way eastbound between Wharf Road and the A339 meaning traffic will no longer be able to turn into the Wharf from the Sainsbury's roundabout.

If the council's preferred option goes ahead, the Cheap Street/Market Street junction - which currently has give way lines - will be controlled by traffic lights and include pedestrian crossings.

This will see the existing pedestrian crossings nearby removed.

The proposals will be considered when West Berkshire Council’s Executive Committee meets next Thursday.

A comprehensive traffic modelling project was undertaken by specialist consultants and officers and a series of proposals to increase capacity and traffic flow were put forward as a result.

During this work several options were ruled out including replacing the Sainsbury’s roundabout with a conventional traffic signals crossroads and the construction of a flyover over the junction with the A339 owing to them not being feasible.

The scheme is estimated to cost £1.4m and will be funded through a central government grant and a contribution of £900,000 made from David Wilson Homes in conjunction with the Newbury Racecourse redevelopment.

Councillor Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft), executive member for Highways and Transport said: 'This is a very good scheme to keep traffic moving in Newbury - a busy town because it’s a successful town.

"And it’s a scheme that has benefited from the input of residents and businesses who responded to our public consultation.

"They told us they wanted to retain as much parking in Cheap Street as possible. We listened, understood why this was important, and found a way to help. I am looking forward to taking this proposal to Executive next week.'

The meeting next week is open to the public and will be held at 5pm on Thursday, July 27 at West Berkshire Council’s Market Street offices in Newbury.

In summary, under the proposed new plans: