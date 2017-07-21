Help! It's Beatlemania

'Restaurant quarter' plans for Kennet Centre approved
BEATLEMANIA is the theme for the 2017 Waterways Festival on Sunday in Victoria Park, Newbury.
The annual event, run by the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, will involve a selection of colourfully-decorated narrowboats along the towpath.
There will be extra boat trips on the MV Jubilee, a narrowboat adapted for passenger travel and crewed by volunteers of the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust.
There will also be family-friendly activities, live music from the Acoustic Beatles Shambles, numerous stalls, a beer tent and refreshments in Victoria Park, from 10am until 5pm.
Admission to the festival is free.
See next week’s Newbury Weekly News for pictures from the event.
