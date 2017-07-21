Help! It's Beatlemania

BEATLEMANIA is the theme for the 2017 Waterways Festival on Sunday in Victoria Park, Newbury.

The annual event, run by the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, will involve a selection of colourfully-decorated narrowboats along the towpath.

There will be extra boat trips on the MV Jubilee, a narrowboat adapted for passenger travel and crewed by volunteers of the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust.

There will also be family-friendly activities, live music from the Acoustic Beatles Shambles, numerous stalls, a beer tent and refreshments in Victoria Park, from 10am until 5pm.

Admission to the festival is free.

See next week’s Newbury Weekly News for pictures from the event.