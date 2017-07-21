Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

A PAEDOPHILE who groomed what he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex was caught in a vigilante trap.

Barry Skinner, pictured, met the ‘child’ on an internet chat room and soon turned the conversation away from horses and fashion to sex.

But in reality he was the one being stalked – by a team known as Total Exposure.

Detectives later discovered the 34-year-old chef, who was living at Gaywood Drive, Newbury, was grooming another girl – and this time she really was a vulnerable 13-year-old.

