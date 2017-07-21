Voting for NWN Young Photographer competition closes tomorrow

VOTING in the inaugural Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year awards is due to end this weekend.

Votes are still streaming in this week, with more than 250 cast already across the three age categories.

After the closing date of this Saturday (July 22) a shortlist will be drawn up and the winners of each category finally decided by our panel of independent judges.

The winners will be announced in next Thursday’s Newbury Weekly News, out on July 27.

Prizes such as iPads and phones will be awarded to the winners of each age-group and one lucky person will be crowned this year’s overall Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year.

You can see all of the entries on our website, www.newburytoday.co.uk Just click on the Digital Editions link.

The competition was open to children from school years 5 to 13 and aimed to encourage youngsters to get involved in photography.

The theme was ‘My Town’ and the entrants let their imaginations run wild as they chose one image that best illustrated how they saw the town or village that they live in.