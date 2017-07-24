Market Place swings with jazz and blues

THE sound of music echoed through the Market Place over the weekend for the first Newbury Jazz and Blues Festival.

Ten hours of music on Saturday and Sunday saw eight acts performing a range of music.

The event kicked off on Saturday evening with the Bob Long Trio playing what they call in Mississippi ‘the old stuff’ – African-American music from the 1920s and 1930s, followed by jazz from the Andy Kennedy Quintet and the Robin Bibi Band playing electric blues.

Hundreds of people packed into the Market Place and the surrounding bars and restaurants which made for a fantastic atmosphere in the town.

Sunday afternoon saw Rag and Moan Men open proceedings with their acoustic blues set, followed by Fleur Stevenson’s jazz swing.

Then it was the turn of electric blues from Chicago 9, Ma Bessie’s jazz and more electric blues from the Joe Walsh Trio.

The festival was sponsored by Apple Print & Creative and organised by Visit Newbury, part of the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID).

BID event manager Laura Adamson said: “It was great to see so many people supporting the first large-scale festival to hit the town centre. This is exactly what the market place should be used for.

“Visit Newbury was delighted to work with Eat Drink Great Events (EDGE), Jon Walsh and The Gin Club Newbury to deliver this event.”

Festival goers had the chance to buy a wrist band for £5, which gave them money off offers at 11 bars and restaurants around the town centre.