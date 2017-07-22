Terror as ex-partner hurls chair through window

A WOMAN cowered in her home while her former partner hurled a chair through the window in a bid to get in.

The incident helped to prompt victim Vicki Emmett to get a non-molestation order against 36-year-old Christopher James Emmett.

But within hours he had broken it, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, June 29.

Joanna McGlew, prosecuting, said Ms Emmett was at home with the children when she heard banging and saw Mr Emmett, of Blossom Avenue, Theale, outside, shouting aggressively.

She then heard a smash as the window caved in, the court heard.

Ms McGlew added: “He was shouting at her to let him in.

“She called 999 and Mr Emmett was arrested.”

Mr Emmett later told police he had believed his children were in some unspecified danger and so he had used a chair to smash his way in.

Ms Emmett later obtained a non-molestation order from a county court judge, forbidding Mr Emmett from contacting her.

But within hours he had sent her a message via social media service Instagram, stating: “I love the kids and can’t believe you want their dad in jail.”

Mr Emmett admitted causing criminal damage to a window on March 27.

He further admitted breaching the non-molestation order on May 10.

In addition, Mr Emmett has received several police cautions and has a previous conviction for battery, the court heard.

A probation officer told the court that Mr Emmett had a cocaine problem but had been abstinent from the Class A controlled drug for three months.

He continued to have issues with alcohol, however, she added.

The probation officer concluded: “There’s quite a long history of domestic abuse.

“He does accept complete responsibility for this offence.”

Mr Emmett, who represented himself, said simply: “I accept what I’ve done.”

Magistrates made him subject to a 24-month community order with 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement and a requirement that he attends a 30-day better relationship training course.

In addition Mr Emmett was ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.