Memorial benches to former cricket club members unveiled

TWO new memorial benches have been unveiled at Falkland Cricket Club to honour former members.

Family, friends and former colleagues of the late Alan Richardson and Ernie Bradd gathered on Sunday to honour the pair, who had jointly served the club for a total of 54 years.

Mr Richardson’s widow Mary and her sons Matt and Edward, together with grandchildren, proudly sat on one of the new benches, which replaced the original one that had rotted away.

Mr Richardson died 24 years ago, having been a club member for 16 years.

Mr Bradd’s widow Maggie and her daughters Ruth and Alice were also there to honour him.

Mr Bradd died in April and had been a member at the club for the last 38 years.

Richard Gray, a teammate who knew both Mr Richardson and Mr Bradd, said: “It was fitting that both of them were remembered for their hard work and commitment to Falkland Cricket Club.

“They will be remembered fondly by all their colleagues and friends.”

Also at the unveiling were Eric Cleeves, Andy Cadwell and Bill Fry, who were representing the Newbury Referees Association and Newbury Sunday Football League.

Both organisations made generous donations to Mr Bradd’s bench, to mark his association with them when he served as registration secretary.