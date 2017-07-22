go

What's on today (Saturday, July 22)

Plenty to see and do around the district

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

fete_sz

Adviza: Careers Advice Charity 10am- 4pm Free careers advice to young people Northbrook Street, Newbury

Summer Wildlife Photography Course with Iain Green10am-4pm Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre, Muddy Lane, Lower Way. £65 http://www.bbowt.org.uk/events/2017/07/22/summer-wildlife-photography-course?instance=0

 

Twelfth Night. Watermill Bagnor Box Office 01635 46044

 Mandala Day with Donna Lewis and Isobel Carmona 10am-3pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury https://cityartsnewbury.co.uk/2017/06/23/mandala-day/

 

Weatherby Super Sprint Day with Jess Glynne after the racing. 11am gates open;1.50pm first race, 5.20pm last race; concert approx. 5.40pm Newbury Racecourse 01635 40015

Leckhampstead Party in the Park 2pm-6pm Leckhampstead Recreation Ground RG20 8QL

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

School's ban for brawling mothers

School's ban for brawling mothers

Restraining order for man who sent offensive texts

Court

Home

Court
News

Terror as ex-partner hurls chair through window

Man admitted breaching non-molestation order within hours

 
Memorial benches to former cricket club members unveiled
News

Memorial benches to former cricket club members unveiled

'They will be remembered by all their colleagues and friends'

 
Home

What's on today (Saturday, July 22)

 
News

Voting for NWN Young Photographer competition closes tomorrow

 
News

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33