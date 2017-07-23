What's on Today

Newbury Waterways Festival 10am-4pm Victoria Park

Heath and Woods Walk 10.30am-12.30pm £4 Greenham Common http://www.bbowt.org.uk/events/2017/07/23/heath-and-wood-walk?instance=0

Boys Beating Cancer Fundraising Fun runs and family day First race 10.45am Newbury Showground

Get Active Day in Newbury Town Centre. Climbing wall, assault course ,mini street tennis, Zumbathon.

Pirate Boat trips on the narrowboat Jubilee. 2.30pm Kennet and Avon Canal, Newbury Wharf



Twist 10 and 5k run. 10.30am Field Gate Centre, Kingsclere BBQ, beer and events for children. To register https://www.racesonline.uk/race-entry/twist/

Heritage Walk: Lambourn Seven Barrows 2pm Meet in the Seven Barrows nature Reserve car park on the B4001 (free event, as part of the Festival of Archaeology 2017)

American Wild West Family Day 12noon-6pm Newbury Rugby Club Monks Lane, Newbury 01635 230023 http://www.newburyrfc.co.uk/american-wild-west-family-day/