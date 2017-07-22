go

Local police drug team snare another London drug dealer

Officers say sentence is a warning to London drug gangs targeting Newbury

Local police drug team snare another London drug dealer

Another drug dealer from London has been jailed for plying his trade in Newbury.

Twenty-year-old Bradley
Bradley O’Sullivan, aged 20 o from Swallowfields Drive, Barnet, London, was jailed for five years by a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, July 20.

The offence took place at around 12pm on August 30 last year, when a vehicle O’Sullivan was a passenger in was stopped on Bear Lane in Newbury. W

hen he was searched, 11 wraps of heroin and 17 wraps of crack cocaine were found concealed on his person.    

O’Sullivan admitted possessing the Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply them.

Following the sentencing, Pc Chris Eaton from Newbury Police Station, said: “This was another ‘county lines’ case, where London gangs travel to the Home Counties in order to sell drugs. This is the first of many cases to be heard at Crown Court this summer after last year’s success rate in arresting ‘county lines’ drug dealers.

“I hope this sentence sends out a message that we will not tolerate illegal drugs offences within the communities we serve and we will always seek prosecution of those involved in their supply.”

Local police drug team snare another London drug dealer
Local police drug team snare another London drug dealer

Officers say sentence is a warning to London drug gangs targeting Newbury

 
