Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford

Police are hunting raiders who pulled a knife on shop staff in Hungerford today (Saturday).

The incident happened at the One Stop store in Fairview Road.

Staff there declined to discuss the incident but local residents said police were making door-to-door enquiries at 4.45pm.

It is believed two men were involved and that a knife was used.

It is not known whether any money was stolen.

One near neighbour said: "I heard that one man ran off towards the railway station while the other fled in the opposite direction."

Thames Valley Police have not yet responded to requests for a comment or a description of the raiders.