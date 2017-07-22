go

Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford

Staff at One Stop store reportedly threatened with a knife

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford

Police are hunting raiders who pulled a knife on shop staff in Hungerford today (Saturday).

The incident happened at the One Stop store in Fairview Road.

Staff there declined to discuss the incident but local residents said police were making door-to-door enquiries at 4.45pm.

It is believed two men were involved and that a knife was used.

It is not known whether any money was stolen.

One near neighbour said: "I heard that one man ran off towards the railway station while the other fled in the opposite direction."

Thames Valley Police have not yet responded to requests for a comment or a description of the raiders.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

Paedophile jailed after trap by vigilantes

Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

Newbury school celebrates good Ofsted result

Restraining order for man who sent offensive texts

Court

Tragic farmer's dying wish - 'Please look after my cows'

Tragic farmer's dying wish - 'Please look after my cows'

News

End of an era as Thatcham youth group closes
News

End of an era as Thatcham youth group closes

Boys Brigade holds last service after 58 years in the town

 
Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford
News

Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford

Staff at One Stop store reportedly threatened with a knife

 
News

Local police drug team snare another London drug dealer

 
News

Terror as ex-partner hurls chair through window

 
News

Memorial benches to former cricket club members unveiled

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33