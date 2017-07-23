go

Residents flee sewage leak

Burst sewer main leads to village homes evacuation

A burst sewer main in East Garston led to homes being evacuated last night (Saturday).

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) crews from Lambourn were at the scene for hours, pumping the waste and assisting in a clean up operation.

They were assisted by the Red Watch crew from Newbury, whose crew manager Mike Wilson said: "Around midnight we went over and delivered some kit they needed.

"Four homes were flooded with sewage - it's disastrous for local people in the village."

East Garston has suffered from sewage pouring into homes before, largely during heaving flooding.

For the full story, pick up a copy of next Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

Residents flee sewage leak
