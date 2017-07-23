go

Beatlemania rules at far out Waterways Festival

The judges loved him, yeah, yeah, yeah!

Beatlemania rules at far out Waterways Festival!

Beatlemania was the theme for the 2017 Waterways Festival in Victoria Park, Newbury, today (Sunday).

And Newbury narrowboater Terry Gray (pictured) wowed the judges with his 'Yellow Submarine' entry.

The annual event, run by the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, showed off colourfully-decorated narrowboats along the towpath, with boat trips, live music from the Acoustic Beatles Shambles, lots of stalls, a beer tent and refreshments from 10am.

Admission to the festival, organised by the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust, is free; there's a duck race at 4pm and the fun continues until 5pm.

See next week’s Newbury Weekly News for more news and pictures from the event.

Beatlemania rules at far out Waterways Festival

The judges loved him, yeah, yeah, yeah!

 
