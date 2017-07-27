Drink-driver caught twice...in one month

A Thatcham motorist has been caught drink-driving twice in a month.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 19, was 62-year-old Alan Arrowsmith of Harts Hill Road.

He admitted driving a silver Ford Focus on Bath Road, Newbury, after drinking more than the legal limit on June 1.

Tests on that occasion showed 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Then on July 3 he was caught again, this time in Derwent Road, Thatcham, again having drunk to excess.

On this occasion, tests showed 71mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Mr Arrowsmith was made subject to a 12 month community order with 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition he was required to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, he was banned from driving for three years.