go

Drink-driver caught twice...in one month

Three-year ban for Thatcham motorist

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A Thatcham motorist has been caught drink-driving twice in a month.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 19, was 62-year-old Alan Arrowsmith of Harts Hill Road.

He admitted driving a silver Ford Focus on Bath Road, Newbury, after drinking more than the legal limit on June 1.

Tests on that occasion showed 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Then on July 3 he was caught again, this time in Derwent Road, Thatcham, again having drunk to excess.

On this occasion, tests showed 71mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Mr Arrowsmith was made subject to a 12 month community order with 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition he was required to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, he was banned from driving for three years.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

'Stop it!' says Jess as gig trouble is averted

'Stop it!' says Jess as gig trouble is averted

Residents flee sewage leak

Residents flee sewage leak

Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford

Police hunt armed raiders in Hungerford

Crop circles: call 999, say police

After Hungerford UFO sighting, now it's crop circles

News

Local family caught up in France forest fires
News

Local family caught up in France forest fires

Newbury man speaks of "terrifying" events as fire starts 100 metres from resort

 
Court
News

Drink-driver caught twice...in one month

 
News

Bayer 10k race raises more than £13,000 for charity

 
News

Theale football pitch plans set to be approved

 
News

Butchers shop makes way for housing

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33