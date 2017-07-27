Bayer 10k race raises more than £13,000 for charity

THE 10th annual Bayer Newbury 10k race – held in May – has raised more than £13,000 for charity.

A total of 950 adults and children took part in this year’s event and last week a giant cheque for £13,375 was handed over to Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices and Newbury Athletics Club.

Bayer’s head of communications, Simon Greenstreet, said: “It takes a great deal of effort to put together such an important event and there is a huge sense of pride that, in the 10 years Bayer has sponsored the race, it has benefitted so many people.

“We have now donated £107,877 directly to deserving local causes and would like to thank everyone who has helped make this possible.

“Many people have become involved in running as a result of being inspired by the Bayer Newbury 10k and the event has helped to wave the flag for Newbury, becoming one of the highlights of the town’s community calendar.

“We should not forget also the thousands of runners who have raised money individually or as teams for charities of their own choice.”

Race director Becky Elsmere, of Newbury Athletics Club, said: “The race has continued to thrive and as joint recipients of its charitable donations over the years, we are very grateful to Bayer.

“We are delighted we’ve been able to put money directly into our sport which is enjoyed by so many children, young people and adults.

“In the meantime, we are already thinking about next year’s race and are in discussions with potential sponsors, so we hope to be able to report on progress in the autumn.”